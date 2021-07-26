U.S. Men's Team Wins Gold In 4x100 Meter Freestyle Relay

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel helped the U.S. defend its title.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We are entering the first full week of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes have been busy kicking off their events and some have already been awarded medals.

Overnight the U.S. men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team won the gold.

Caeleb Dressel — a big name to watch — has five more events, hoping to finish with six gold medals when it's all said and done.

However U.S. swimming sensation Katie Ledecky was beaten by Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400 freestyle. It’s the first time Ledecky has lost an Olympic event. She'll return to the pool later today for a 1,500-meter freestyle heat.

And men's gymnastics will take center stage today. Team USA is looking to rebound from Sunday's performances.