U.S. May Not Meet President's Vaccination Goal

We're about a month away from President Biden's goal to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July -- and it looks like it might not happen.

The CDC reports about 64% of American adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose, but the pace of vaccinations has dropped to about 400,000 people per day. That's down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

About 16 million unvaccinated adults would need to receive at least one dose in the next four weeks for President Biden to meet his goal.

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots.

The administration insists that even if the goal isn't reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.