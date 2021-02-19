U.S. Looking To Firm Up Cybersecurity Defense

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order addressing security gaps.

After hackers breached U.S. government networks, officials are scrambling to firm up the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure.

"We're absolutely reducing the risk that this happens again," said Anne Neuberger, cyber and emerging technology deputy national security adviser. "If you can't see a net, you can't defend a network. It and federal networks need an approach to protect against such attacks."

The SolarWinds Inc. hack exposed how easy it is to get into government systems and how hard it was for officials to detect it.

