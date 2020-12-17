U.S. Lawmakers Close To Passing COVID Relief Bill

The newest $900 billion proposal could include another round of direct payments to many Americans plus aid for schools and small businesses.

Congress appears to be on the verge of passing another round of COVID relief.

The newest proposal would cost around $900 billion.

According to reports, it's expected to include aid for vaccines, schools, unemployed workers and small businesses.

Also, possibly another round of direct payment to Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaking: "We are close to an agreement. It's not a done deal yet, but we are very close."

All this as lawmakers also try to avert a partial government shutdown as a Friday deadline looms to pass a spending measure.