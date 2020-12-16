U.S. Lawmakers Close In On COVID Relief Deal

Another round of stimulus checks are likely to be included in the roughly $900 billion economic relief bill.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Lawmakers on both sides are meeting today, hopeful they can land an agreement on a long-awaited COVID relief bill before the holiday recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they're "back early and ... on schedule to get the job done."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said lawmakers are making "significant progress" and that he's "optimistic" they'll "be able to complete an understanding sometime soon."

There's a lot of pressure for a deal as unemployment benefits expire next week for more than 10 million Americans.