Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims rose by 169,000 to nearly 3.8 million.

The Labor Department's weekly jobs report shows unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 for the first time since before the pandemic.

First-time jobless claims totaled 385,000 last week, beating estimates by roughly 8,000.

