U.S. House Panel Considering USPS Reform

By Eliana Moreno
May 11, 2021
The service has been financially struggling, especially amid the pandemic which brought increased demand and decreased staffing.
A House panel is set to take up a set of bills considering a U.S. Postal Service reform.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is looking at a measure that could save $40 to $50 billion over 10 years. It includes changes to retirement and health plans for employees. 

