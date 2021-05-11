U.S. House Panel Considering USPS Reform

The service has been financially struggling, especially amid the pandemic which brought increased demand and decreased staffing.

A House panel is set to take up a set of bills considering a U.S. Postal Service reform.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is looking at a measure that could save $40 to $50 billion over 10 years. It includes changes to retirement and health plans for employees.