U.S. Hits Record Number Of Virus Hospitalizations

Nearly 62,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The U.S. hit a grim milestone in its fight against the coronavirus Tuesday, reaching a record number of hospitalizations.

And the recent surge appears more widespread than spikes earlier this year.

Hot spots are seeing up to 155 cases per 100,000 people.

That includes Wisconsin, where the state's governor advised people to stay at home.

Several other states are adding new COVID-19 restrictions.

In the Midwest, where daily cases are among the highest, Minnesota's governor reduced the capacity allowed at bars and restaurants and required them to close earlier. In Iowa, the governor announced a mask mandate for gatherings over a certain number of people. In Illinois, new restrictions begin Wednesday in suburban counties.

And in California, many counties are rolling back their reopening plans.