U.S. Hits New Daily Record Of More Than 3,400 COVID-19 Deaths

On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded more than 3,400 COVID-19 deaths with hospitalizations also hitting record highs.

As vaccinations continue across the country, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is climbing rapidly.

3,400 people died from it yesterday.

That's hundreds more than the number of people who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the most of any one day during the pandemic.

COVID hospitalizations are also hitting record highs. And the U.S. also just exceeded 17 million total cases — far greater than any other country.