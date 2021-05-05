U.S. Helping India As It Reports Record Daily Virus Deaths

The death toll rose by 3,780 over past 24 hours.

As the U.S. aims to get more Americans vaccinated it's also working to help India — a country still in crisis mode dealing with the virus.

India reported a record 3,780 deaths over the last 24 hours and another 382,000 new cases.

The U.S. is sending oxygen and other supplies. The White House said six air shipments have been sent and more than 80,000 vials of Remdesivir arrived in Mumbai this morning.

But even as help comes from abroad, internally there's growing political divide. India's opposition leader says a lockdown is the only option to help right now. He blamed the crisis on a lack of leadership, saying lawmakers in charge have committed a crime against India.