The only day that saw more cases was last Friday.

The U.S. reported its second-highest number of new daily coronavirus cases yesterday with more than 91,000.

Total cases in the U.S. now total more than 9.3 million.

The death toll stands at 232,000 with more than 1,100 new deaths reported yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been more than 47.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 1.2 million deaths.