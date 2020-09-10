U.S. Has Revoked More Than 1,000 Visas Of Chinese Nationals Since June

The visas were revoked under a proclamation aimed at students and researchers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it's revoked more than 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals under a proclamation by President Donald Trump.

The proclamation — which went into effect in June — is aimed at students and researchers suspected of having links to the Chinese military.

The president claims China is working to steal U.S. intellectual property to boost its military.

A State Department spokeswoman said the high-risk students and scholars are a "small subset" of the Chinese nationals coming into the U.S. She said legitimate students and scholars "who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance" are still welcome.