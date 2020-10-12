U.S. Gulf Coast Begins Hurricane Delta Recovery

The category two storm made landfall in Louisiana Friday, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rainfall and a storm surge of several feet.

People on the U.S. Gulf Coast are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Delta slammed the region over the weekend.

"Even though it's light out and the storm has passed, the left over damage from this storm is still there," said Deidra Druilhet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The category two storm made landfall in Louisiana Friday, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rainfall and a storm surge of several feet.

Parts of the state are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which hit the same area back in August.

So far, at least two deaths have been linked to Hurricane Delta. Remnants of the storm have spawned tornadoes in Georgia, leaving at least two people injured. And tens of thousands of Gulf Coast residents are still without power.

Delta was the 25th named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

Contains footage from CNN.