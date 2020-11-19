U.S. Government Prepared To Distribute Vaccine Upon Approval

Officials believe states will have doses within 24 hours of approval.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

With recent positive news about COVID-19 vaccine candidates, top U.S. health officials believe every state will have access to a vaccine immediately after it is approved.

"We will begin distribution of the vaccine within 24 hours after emergency use authorization is approved," said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. "and only after the science has determined and approved it accordingly, then we are poised and ready to begin distribution."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the government expects a total of 40 million doses of the two vaccines to be distributed across the country by the end of December.

Those vaccines would be manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.