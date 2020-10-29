WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.S. GDP Soars 7.4% After Second Quarter Plunge

By Bianca Facchinei
October 29, 2020
Trump administration credits first round of economic relief for GDP results but the economy still hasn't fully recovered its COVID losses.
U.S. GDP grew by 7.4% in the third quarter. That’s a big improvement from the second quarter, which saw a record 9% slump. 

“We broke records. This is the greatest GDP number since records have been kept, starting in 1947,” said Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley.

It’s a direct result of the first round of economic relief, according to the Trump administration. 

“If the administration and Congress had not taken any action, you would have seen a Great Depression, something that extreme,” Crowley said. 

But the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat to the economy. On the same day the GDP numbers came out, the Labor Department reported another 751,000 people filed jobless claims — as over 40 states report a rise in new COVID-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, a deal being reached between the White House and Congress — before or after Election Day — remains uncertain. Without another round of economic relief, consumer spending — which played a big role in lifting the economy up in the third quarter — could take a serious hit. 

