According to AAA, the national average was down $0.07 from last week to $4.25 per gallon.

U.S. drivers are feeling some relief at the pump as the average cost of gas is dropping. According to AAA, the national average was down to $4.25 as of Monday. That's about $0.07 cheaper than the same time one week ago.

Related Story Multiple States Temporarily Suspend Gas Taxes As Prices Surge

The new rate is due to crude oil prices falling last week. However, gas prices are still very high compared to one year ago when the average was around $3 per gallon.