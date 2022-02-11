Restaurants Across U.S. Facing Shortage Of Disposable Coffee Cups

Starbucks says it's working to get more supplies but told investors this month it will face continued supply chain troubles for much of this year.

The price of plastic packaging products has gone up 24% from a year ago, making disposable coffee cups now another thing that's hard to find.

Disposable cups imported from China and elsewhere are now stuck in ports, along with so many other goods, and American paper mills are short on workers.

Many restaurants and suppliers across America are also facing shortages of lids, and even those cup sleeves to protect your hands from the hot coffee.

