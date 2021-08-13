U.S. Faces "Serious Challenge" At Southern Border

More than 212,000 people were apprehended in July, the most in two decades.

The surge of migrants at the Southern border is growing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 212,000 people last month. That's the highest monthly tally at the U.S.-Mexico border in two decades. That number includes almost 19,000 unaccompanied children.

"I want to communicate very clearly that the situation at the border is one of the toughest challenges we face. It is complicated, changing and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Secretary Mayorkas says the U.S. is trying to focus on four areas: Addressing the root causes of migrants coming over, rebuilding safe and legal ways for them to apply for immigration, improving border security and punishing smugglers.