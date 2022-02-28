U.S. Expelling 12 Russian U.N. Diplomats

The announcement came as State Department Speaker Ned Price was addressing circumstances with Russia in Ukraine.

The United States has announced it is expelling 12 Russian U.N. diplomats at the United Nations for undiplomatic activities, according to the Associated Press.

Simultaneously in a press briefing, State Department Speaker Ned Price declined to comment on the announcement, saying,"I'm not going to react to something that apparently has just come out while I've been up here," Price said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.