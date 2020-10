The FDA will meet Thursday will meet to discuss how it will approve vaccines.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. government said it expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people by the end of the year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said seniors and health care workers could receive a vaccine as early as January. And a vaccine could be available to everyone else by April.

The FDA will meet Thursday will meet to discuss how it will approve vaccines.