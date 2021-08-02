U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility

“The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” the department said in a statement.

The Biden Administration is expanding its efforts to evacuate some at-risk Afghan citizens from the country.

The State Department says it's widening the scope of who is eligible for refugee status in the U.S.

It will now include current and former employees of U.S. based news organizations, U.S. based aid and development agencies and other relief groups that got U.S. funding.

Current and former employees of the U.S. government are also covered under the new guidelines.