U.S. Ends Trump-Era Asylum Rules For Violence Victims

The rules made it tough for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy Wednesday saying immigration judges should stop following two Trump-era rules that made it harder for some immigrants to qualify for asylum.

The rules made it tough for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum, especially those from Central America.

The change could make it easier for some to win their cases for humanitarian protection, and immigrant advocates are celebrating the decision.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.