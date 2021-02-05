U.S. Employers Add 49,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment Rate Drops

The service industry continues to struggle and again saw the largest declines, as many restaurants and hospitality sectors struggle amid the pandemic.

The January jobs report shows the U.S. added 49,000 jobs last month.

The unemployment rate is also down to 6.3 percent – a change from the December unemployment rate of 6.7 percent.

