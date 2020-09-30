U.S. Economy Expected To Bounce Back After Record Decline

According to a new Commerce Department report, the decline was more than three times as much as the previous record, which was set in 1958.

The U.S. economy dropped more than 31% in the spring, but it's expected to rebound at a record rate this quarter.

Experts predict the economy will expand at an annual rate of about 30% this quarter. But many say that growth could slow or even slip back into a recession if Congress doesn't pass another stimulus bill or if economic activity is further restricted.