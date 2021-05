Economists were forecasting as many as 1 million jobs added last month.

The latest monthly jobs numbers are out from the Labor Department.

They appear to show signs of a slowing economic recovery.

Economists were forecasting as many as 1 million jobs added last month. That didn't come true.

Just 266,000 new jobs were added in April. The economy added 916,000 jobs in March.

The unemployment rate stayed about the same, up to 6.1% from 6%.