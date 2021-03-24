WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Government Data Shows Racial Disparities In School Reopenings

By Newsy Staff
March 24, 2021
More schools across the country are beginning to reopen. 

Almost half of the country's elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person learning as of last month. But whether your child is back in the classroom depends a lot on region and even race.

According to government data on fourth graders, almost half of White students were back in the classroom. But 60% of Black and Hispanic students were still learning virtually from home.

Region also made a difference. Students were more likely to be back in person in the South and Midwest.

Parents are conflicted about school reopenings. According to a new poll, 42% of parents said they were very worried their child will face academic setbacks because of the pandemic. And 64% say they are at least somewhat concerned about in-person learning leading to more infections. A third said they were very or extremely worried it could cause more virus spread. 

