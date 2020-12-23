U.S. Cuts Deal With Pfizer For 100 Million More Vaccine Doses

In total – between Pfizer and Moderna – the U.S. has agreements to secure upwards of 400 million doses of vaccines by the middle of next year.

The U.S. has reached a deal that will secure tens of millions more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government has come to an agreement with Pfizer to buy 100 million more doses of its vaccine candidate.

The deal will deliver at least 70 million doses by the end of June 2021 with the additional 30 million doses coming one month later.

