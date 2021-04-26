U.S. COVID Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Declining

The weekly average of cases, deaths and hospitalizations are all down.

Good news over the past week in terms of COVID numbers in the U.S.

Those numbers jumped up a bit earlier this month.

With the new downward trend, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says that's a sign we should ease up on some restrictions.

“I think often times ... we need to lean more aggressively forward and look at ways to try to relax some of the provisions that don't really make as much sense anymore," said Gottlieb. "And probably the ones that we should be looking at the hardest are things done outside."

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Gottlieb cited two studies that show transmission of the virus rarely comes from contact while outside.

He says, given the sacrifices Americans have made, health officials need to accept a small level of risk to let people get back outside without a mask.