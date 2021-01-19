U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 400K

Surging case numbers and rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants have U.S. health officials bracing for difficult weeks ahead.

"We remain in a very dark winter," President-elect Joe Biden said.

As the U.S. surpasess 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, officials say the country needs to brace for the weeks ahead.

"I worry desperately, in the next six to 12 weeks we're going to see a situation with this pandemic unlike anything we've seen yet to date," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a COVID-19 adviser for the Biden administration, said.

"This is not the time to let your guard down," Paul Lorenz, CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Cente,r said.

The source behind this concern? New strains of the virus that are spreading at an alarming rate. A rate some say could push the country's death toll to 500,000 by mid-February.

"We're suddenly going to see these variants come into play, that based on the experience we've seen in Europe in particular, South Africa, these variants can substantially increase the number of cases," Osterholm said. "The challenge is how many?"

Incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, says mobilizing all available resources for distributing vaccines will be a top priority for the Biden administration, including the use of public health commissioned corp officers.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who oversees those officers, tells Newsy the commissioned corp is already assisting with COVID-19 in various capacities.

"We're trying to get people out there where we can, one of the challenges that you've seen in this surge, is that you can't Rob Peter to pay Paul. And if a Public Health Service officer is working in Bureau of Prisons to take care of someone with COVID, or they're standing up a pop-up testing site, and you pull them away to open up a vaccination site, then you're helping in one area and hurting in another," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

In a new Surgeon General’s report released today, Adams lays out the economic disparities between poor and wealthier communities that helped exacerbate the pandemic, particularly in neighborhoods of color.

He says many of the fixes start with businesses implementing long-term policy changes, like paid paternity leave, but the short-term answer to the nation's current virus crisis remains the same.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, wait together, and when it's your turn, get vaccinated, because that's how we end this pandemic," Adams said.

