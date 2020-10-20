COVID-19 Surges in U.S. With More Than 58,000 New Cases Reported

Nearly, 38,000 people are hospitalized from the coronavirus, the highest since August, says a Wall Street Journal analysis.

According to Johns Hopkins University the U.S. saw reported more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the nation's total to 8.2 million.

Some 31 states have seen a rise in new cases and 14 states have reported record numbers of hospitalizations over the past week.

Wisconsin continues to battle a surge, reporting a positivity rate of 12 point 6 percent. That's above the World Health Organization's recommended threshold of 5 percent for reopenings.

The numbers indicate the virus is accelerating in the U.S. The Wall Street Journal reports hospitalizations are also surging, with 37,744 currently admitted — the highest number since Aug. 26, when 38,401 were hospitalized.