Over 300 schoolboys in Nigeria are still missing after gunmen invaded their school on Friday and kidnapped them.

A man who identifies himself as part of the Jihadist rebel group Boko Haram claimed responsibility.

The U.S. condemned what happened the kidnapping and the State Department is working to verify the claim.