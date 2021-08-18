U.S. Coast Guard Arrives In Haiti To Help

SMS
U.S. Coast Guard Arrives In Haiti To Help
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
August 18, 2021
August 18, 2021
Rescue efforts were hampered by a tropical storm that passed through earlier this week.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

More help is arriving in Haiti - a country devastated by two natural disasters in three days.

The U.S. Coast Guard arrived with 80 members to help with the humanitarian effort after a major earthquake hit the country.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with workers trying to set up tents to help thousands of injured Haitians waiting for care.

Rescue efforts were hampered by a tropical storm that passed through earlier this week. 

More than 1,900 people are dead and nearly 10,000 are injured. 

SMS