U.S. Coast Guard Arrives In Haiti To Help

Rescue efforts were hampered by a tropical storm that passed through earlier this week.

More help is arriving in Haiti - a country devastated by two natural disasters in three days.

The U.S. Coast Guard arrived with 80 members to help with the humanitarian effort after a major earthquake hit the country.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with workers trying to set up tents to help thousands of injured Haitians waiting for care.

More than 1,900 people are dead and nearly 10,000 are injured.