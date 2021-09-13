U.S. Capitol Police Arrest Man Near Democratic National Committee

An officer noticed a truck with no license plate and White supremacist symbols painted on it outside the headquarters.

Capitol police arrested a man with multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee.

When the officer pulled the driver over and looked inside, he noticed a bayonet and machete.

The man was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

Police say it's not clear if the man was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or has ties to any other cases.