U.S. Border Closures Will Continue Into November

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said all non-essential travel across the border would continue to be blocked through November 21.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have all agreed to keep their shared borders closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

He said all non-essential travel across the border would continue to be blocked through November 21. Mexican and Canadian officials confirmed the move.

The extension comes as the U.S. continues to grapple with its high rate of COVID-19 infections. New daily cases are currently the second-highest in the world.