The nation's seven-day death average is around 2,500, according to Johns Hopkins University.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

For the first time in months, the U.S. is averaging fewer than 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

In January and December, that number was around 250,000. In November, the daily average was around 200,000.

The seven-day death average for deaths is around 2,500, according to Johns Hopkins.

Nearly 53,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.