U.S. Attorney Says He Won't Quit After Barr Announced His Resignation

In a statement on Twitter, Berman said he learned of his resignation from Barr's statement.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Justice Department has announced the resignation of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. But he says he has no plans of resigning.

In a statement late Friday night, Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman was stepping down.

However, in a statement posted to his Twitter, Berman said he learned of his resignation from Barr's statement.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position ... I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption."

Berman — who was nominated by President Trump — heads the Justice Department's highest profile office, one charged with investigating major financial or white-collar crimes. It prosecuted the president's former business lawyer, Michael Cohen, and is investigating his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Barr announced that President Trump will nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to fill the position. The Justice Department announced the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey would fill in for Berman as the Senate waits to confirm the president's nominee.