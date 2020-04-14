U.S. Airlines, Treasury Department Reach Agreement On Coronavirus Aid

​Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said "a number of major airlines" have accepted government funding to help them "support American workers."

Some U.S. airlines have reached an agreement with the Treasury Department on billions of dollars in federal assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that "a number of major airlines" will accept the government funding, which is a part of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump signed last month. The deal provides airlines with grants and low-interest loans to help them pay their employees through September.

Companies that have accepted the deal so far include American Airlines, Southwest, and JetBlue.

On the same day, the Transportation Department announced it would allocate approximately $10 billion in emergency resources to help U.S. airports continue operations despite drastically reduced passenger traffic.