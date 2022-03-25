U.S. Airfare Expected To Increase 7% Each Month Until June

Airfare is expected to increase in the coming months as the cost of jet fuel takes off and amid increased demand from travelers.

Airlines won't be seeing relief for its fuel costs anytime soon - so you can expect to pay more for a flight this summer.

According to mobile travel app hopper’s consumer airfare index report for January 2022, an average 7% increase in domestic airfare is forecasted each month until June.

