U.S. Agrees To $231M Deal For At-Home Test Kits

Australia-based Ellume said it would build a U.S. manufacturing plant to deliver 8.5 million at-home COVID tests.

The U.S. has made a large investment into rapid at-home testing.

The Biden administration has agreed to a $231 million deal with Ellume to produce the tests.

The test kit from the Australian manufacturer allows people to swab themselves at home and check results in 20 minutes.

It was recently authorized by U.S. regulators and is the only rapid test available without a doctor's prescription.

Andy Slavitt, the White House COVID response team's senior adviser, said: "The ability to quickly test, to contact trace and quarantine is a linchpin of our national strategy and will be a vital part of containing the virus and stopping community spread."

Ellume said it would use the money to build a U.S. manufacturing plant and will deliver 8.5 million tests for federal use. No timetable was announced.