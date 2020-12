The deal allows the U.N. to provide aid to the embattled Tigray region, where 6 million have been cut off from supplies because of fighting.

The United Nations says it has signed a humanitarian deal with Ethiopia.

It allows the U.N. to provide aid to the embattled Tigray region.

Reports say six million people have been cut off from supplies because of a month-long power struggle between the federal and regional governments.