U.N. Group Says 41M Worldwide Are At "Imminent Risk Of Famine"

Factors include conflict, climate change and food price increases.

A U.N. humanitarian group says 41 million people are now "at imminent risk of famine" – a surge that underscores the problem of global food insecurity.

According to the World Food Programme, that's 14 million more than the total two years ago.

The organization says four of some of the poorest countries – Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen – are currently facing "famine-like conditions."