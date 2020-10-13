U.N. Report: Natural Disasters Surged Over Past 20 Years

A new report from the United Nations suggests natural disasters will increase in the future.

Natural disasters have surged over the past two decades. And a new report from the United Nations suggests they'll increase in the future.

Those disasters include droughts, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, wildfires and extreme temperatures. But heat waves and droughts will be the biggest problems in the coming years thanks to greenhouse gases.

The U.N. is calling on governments to implement early warning systems and create strategies to reduce disaster risks.