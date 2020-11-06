U.N.: Over 70 Palestinians Displaced After Israel Razes Bedouin Town

The United Nations says Israel has destroyed more than 600 similar structures in the area this year.

The United Nations reports over 70 Palestinians were displaced from their homes after Israel demolished a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank.

The U.N. says Israel has destroyed more than 600 similar structures this year. Israeli authorities allege the buildings were illegal and lacked the proper permits.

Palestinian officials and activist groups argue that Israel timed Tuesday's demolition to coincide with coverage of the U.S. election.

