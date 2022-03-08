U.N.: Over 470 Confirmed Civilian Deaths In Ukraine; 861 Hurt

The human rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has been able to verify.

The U.N. human rights office says it has confirmed 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

The office said Tuesday that the number of confirmed civilian injuries now stands at 861.

The U.N. office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has been able to verify.

It acknowledges that the real figures are much higher, in part because intense fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still have to be corroborated.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.