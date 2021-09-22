U.N. Head Calls Out World Leaders On Vaccine Selfishness

U.N. Head Calls Out World Leaders On Vaccine Selfishness
By Emily Grossberg
September 22, 2021
U.N. Head: "We are getting an F in ethics."
Racism, climate change and a period of deep global division — it's all on the agenda during the second day of the United Nations General Assembly.  

President Biden plans to make a big move to curb the pandemic worldwide after the head of UN called out world leaders on their vaccine selfishness. 

"A majority of the wealthier world vaccinated — over 90% of Africans still waiting for their first dose. These is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity. We pass the science test, but we are getting an F in ethics." said UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Today, President Biden is expected to announce a new deal to donate hundreds of millions of COVID vaccines to countries around the world.

