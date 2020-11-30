U.K. Stocking Up On COVID-19 Vaccines

November 30, 2020
The U.K. is preparing to launch a large-scale vaccination effort by stocking up on doses of promising COVID-19 vaccines.
The British government agreed to buy more than 350 million doses of vaccines from seven producers if they are proven effective.
Two vaccines are being reviewed by the a U.K.'s Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency.
The U.K. has confirmed more than 58,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in Europe.