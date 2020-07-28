U.K. Stands By Its Quarantine Rule For Travelers From Spain

Spain's prime minister has criticized the quarantine order as "unjust."

The U.K. is defending its decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country from Spain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson: "What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again. And let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in in Europe, amongst some of our European friends. I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic. And we all remember what happened last time."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments come after his Spanish counterpart criticized the quarantine order as "unjust" Monday.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Spain, which reported more than 6,000 new infections Monday. To try and stop the coronavirus from spreading further, millions of residents in Barcelona are being urged to stay home, Madrid is ordering people to wear face masks when out in public and new restrictions are being placed on nightclubs and bars in Catalonia.

But Spanish officials insist they have the outbreak under control. And they want the British government to grant an exception to its quarantine order for individuals traveling from tourist destinations like the Balaeric and Canary Islands.

The U.K. has yet to say whether they'll consider such a waiver. As of Tuesday, it still advises all British nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Spain.

Germany announced Tuesday it's also urging its citizens to avoid traveling to certain parts of Spain because of the increasing COVID-19 cases.

