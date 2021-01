The test has to be taken within three days of takeoff and travelers will have to quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.K. is taking more steps to try to slow the spread of the virus.

It's requiring anyone coming into the country to have a negative COVID test and to quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

The test needs to be taken within 72 hours of takeoff. The travel requirements will last for at least the next month.