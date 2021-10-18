U.K. Reports 45K Daily COVID Cases As Delta+ Mutation Grows

October 18, 2021
Britain's surging COVID numbers has it falling behind the rest of Europe.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The United Kingdom reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
That's the highest daily number since mid-July.
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted:
"U.K. reported its biggest one-day COVID case increase in three months — just as the new Delta variant with the mutation in the spike reaches 8% of U.K. sequenced cases.
We need urgent research to figure out if this Delta-plus is more transmissible."
Britain's surging COVID numbers has it falling behind the rest of Europe.
The country was faster to relax its restrictions and reopen than other European countries.