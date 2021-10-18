U.K. Reports 45K Daily COVID Cases As Delta+ Mutation Grows

Britain's surging COVID numbers has it falling behind the rest of Europe.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The United Kingdom reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That's the highest daily number since mid-July.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted:

"U.K. reported its biggest one-day COVID case increase in three months — just as the new Delta variant with the mutation in the spike reaches 8% of U.K. sequenced cases.

We need urgent research to figure out if this Delta-plus is more transmissible."

Britain's surging COVID numbers has it falling behind the rest of Europe.

The country was faster to relax its restrictions and reopen than other European countries.