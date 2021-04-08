U.K. Recommends Other Shots For People Under 30

The European Medicines Agency said it found a possible link between the AstraZeneca shot and rare blood clots.

If you are under the age of 30, U.K. health officials say the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is not for you.

The vaccine could be linked to rare blood clots.

They made the recommendation even after regulators in the U.K and the European Union emphasized the benefits outweigh the risk.

"Based on the current available evidence, specific risk factors such as age, gender or previous medical history of previous clotting disorders have not been able to be confirmed," said Executive Director, European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke. “The European Medicines Agency has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 overall outweigh the risks of side effects.”

Experts reviewed several dozen cases from Europe where 25 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine so far.